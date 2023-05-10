Woman who wrote book about grief following husband's death murdered him, say prosecutors

Kouri Richins penned a children's book about grief after her husband's unexpected death last year. Prosecutors now think she murdered him, poisoning Eric Richins with fentanyl at their home in Kamas, Utah.

Prosecutors allege that Richins called authorities in the middle of the night in March 2022 to report that her husband, Eric Richins, was "cold to the touch." The mother of three told officers that she had made her husband a mixed vodka drink to celebrate him selling a home and then went to soothe one of their children to sleep in their bedroom. She later returned and upon finding her husband unresponsive, called 911.

"Officers' interactions with Richins that night" led to the charges, according to the Associated Press. The ghoulish tome has swiftly been removed from online stores, but here's the blurb: