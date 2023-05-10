Woman who wrote book about grief following husband's death murdered him, say prosecutors

Kouri Richins penned a children's book about grief after her husband's unexpected death last year. Prosecutors now think she murdered him, poisoning Eric Richins with fentanyl at their home in Kamas, Utah.
Prosecutors allege that Richins called authorities in the middle of the night in March 2022 to report that her husband, Eric Richins, was "cold to the touch." The mother of three told officers that she had made her husband a mixed vodka drink to celebrate him selling a home and then went to soothe one of their children to sleep in their bedroom. She later returned and upon finding her husband unresponsive, called 911.
"Officers' interactions with Richins that night" led to the charges, according to the Associated Press. The ghoulish tome has swiftly been removed from online stores, but here's the blurb:
Wherever you go, whoever you become, their love remains with you.
A heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one. Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging.
With vivid and colorful illustrations, "Are You With Me" follows the story of a child who has lost their father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists all around them, just like an angel watching over them. Whether it's playing at the park or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home, the child is comforted by the knowledge that their father is always by their side.
As a book that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit, "Are You With Me" is a must-read for any child who has experienced the pain of loss, and for parents who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow.
A story of hope, healing, and the unbreakable bond between parent and child…