Cultist found guilty of killing two of her children

Idaho "mom" Lori Vallow was found guilty of killing two of her children today–and of conspiring to kill her husband's first wife.

The jury in Boise unanimously reached its decision. Vallow was charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She stood next to her attorneys as the verdict was read and remained silent. Joshua and Tylee vanished in September 2019. Their disappearance sparked a monthslong search that ended in June 2020 when police found their remains on a property belonging to Vallow's fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell.

The cold sharp edge of America's quasi-Christian culture, with its "fifth and current" husbands and its pure, unleavened evil: