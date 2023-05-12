Cultist found guilty of killing two of her children

Idaho "mom" Lori Vallow was found guilty of killing two of her children today–and of conspiring to kill her husband's first wife.
The jury in Boise unanimously reached its decision. Vallow was charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She stood next to her attorneys as the verdict was read and remained silent. Joshua and Tylee vanished in September 2019. Their disappearance sparked a monthslong search that ended in June 2020 when police found their remains on a property belonging to Vallow's fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell.
The cold sharp edge of America's quasi-Christian culture, with its "fifth and current" husbands and its pure, unleavened evil:
Court documents said that Joshua, who was adopted and had special needs, was buried in a pet cemetery, and that Tylee's remains were dismembered and burned in a fire pit. … Rexburg police detective Ray Hermosillo told jurors that Joshua's arms were visibly bruised after his partially decomposed body was found buried near a tree. The child, wearing red pajamas and socks, had duct tape covering his mouth and binding his arms and legs together.