Hideo Kojima to star in documentary about Hideo Kojima

Some may call legendary gaming auteur Hideo Kojima a little pretentious. Some would also call him the creator of some of the best games ever made and someone who continues to innovate in a largely stagnant industry. I would say both are true – there's only so long you can spend with Hollywood celebrities who grew up on your games and worship the ground you walk on before you start getting a bit of an ego. To that end, Kojima will be in a documentary of his very own at Tribeca Film Festival this June, putting himself on the same level as the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Steve Jobs, and Spinal Tap.
According to its entry page, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds", directed by Glen Milner, gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima's creative process as he launches his own independent studio" (following his unceremonious ousting from Konami). Personally, I'm just waiting for Death Stranding 2 – maybe more games and fewer documentaries?