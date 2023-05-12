Hideo Kojima to star in documentary about Hideo Kojima

Some may call legendary gaming auteur Hideo Kojima a little pretentious. Some would also call him the creator of some of the best games ever made and someone who continues to innovate in a largely stagnant industry. I would say both are true – there's only so long you can spend with Hollywood celebrities who grew up on your games and worship the ground you walk on before you start getting a bit of an ego. To that end, Kojima will be in a documentary of his very own at Tribeca Film Festival this June, putting himself on the same level as the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Steve Jobs, and Spinal Tap.

A new documentary, HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS, will premiere at the @Tribeca Festival this June in New York City.



I hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/RiwvfCa3pG — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 11, 2023

According to its entry page, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds", directed by Glen Milner, gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima's creative process as he launches his own independent studio" (following his unceremonious ousting from Konami). Personally, I'm just waiting for Death Stranding 2 – maybe more games and fewer documentaries?