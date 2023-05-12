Texas man shot and killed girlfriend for having abortion

The only surprise about Harold Thompson murdering his pregnant girlfriend to punish her for getting an abortion is that prosecutors in Texas were roused to charge him with a crime.

Nearby surveillance video captured Thompson walking with Gonzales before attempting to put her in a chokehold. Gonzales then shrugged Thompson off and they kept walking, the warrant stated. As they continued walking in the parking lot, Thompson pulled out a firearm and shot Gonzales once in the head. Video showed Gonzales falling to the ground and Thompson firing "multiple more shots" at her before fleeing the scene.

What could be more pro-life than murdering women? You may think that a glib quip, but not so long ago The Atlantic hired Kevin Williamson to make it their mien.