Nicholas Hoult could be your next Lex Luthor–or Clark Kent

Well, now we have an idea of which one of Superman's rogues that James Gunn wants to focus on in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. Since there's very little information about Gunn's Superman reboot, which will also serve as the cinematic genesis of Warner Brothers Disvoery's new DCU, fans have been speculating about who the film's antagonist would be.

Despite his lengthy film career, Superman has only faced a few members of his iconic foes on the big screen. Seriously, the number of fantastic villains from Superman's Rogues gallery that have never anchored a feature film is embarrassing. From Bizarro, Metallo, Titano, and Toyman to Silver Banshee, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Intergang, and Brainiac, some of Superman's best rogues have always taken a back seat in film adaptations to Lex Luthor and General Zod. According to Comic Book Resources, Superman fans are going to have to wait even longer for a new rogue to show up in Superman films, as Nicholas Hoult is rumored to be playing Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy.