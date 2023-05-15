Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto's funeral playlist

Ryuichi Sakamoto's management just released the playlist that the Japanese composer and electronic pioneer, who died in March, had been compiling to be played at his funeral. They tweeted this along with the link to the playlist.

Ryuichi's Last Playlist. We would like to share the playlist that Ryuichi had been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end. – skmt management

Consequence of Sound describes the playlist:

Opening with an 11-minute track by Sakamoto's frequent collaborator Alva Noto, the 33-song playlist features classical music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Claude Debussy, and Maurice Ravel. It also includes the work of renowned film composers Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota, jazz music from Bill Evans Trio, and David Sylvian's "Orpheus" — the latter of which features Sakamoto himself on piano and synths. Closing out the playlist is electronic musician Laurel Halo's "Breath," which was made for the Possessed soundtrack.

Listen to the playlist, which includes 33 songs and is about 2.5 hours long, on Spotify.