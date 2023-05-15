Mr. T says no to 'yo mama' jokes in 'Treat Your Mother Right'

"Don't bring anyone's mother into this!" Ain't nobody gonna put down mama on Mr. T's watch! His pro-mom anthem "Treat Your Mother Right" not only demands respects for mothers but has some of them singing back-up. This clip is from his 1984 educational video for kids, "Be Somebody… or Be Somebody's Fool!" (Pee-wee Herman)

What M-O-T-H-E-R stands for, according to Mr. T: