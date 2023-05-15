Mr. T says no to 'yo mama' jokes in 'Treat Your Mother Right'

"Don't bring anyone's mother into this!" Ain't nobody gonna put down mama on Mr. T's watch! His pro-mom anthem "Treat Your Mother Right" not only demands respects for mothers but has some of them singing back-up. This clip is from his 1984 educational video for kids, "Be Somebody… or Be Somebody's Fool!" (Pee-wee Herman)
What M-O-T-H-E-R stands for, according to Mr. T:
M is for the moan, and the miserable groan
From the pain that She felt when I was born
Ois for the oven with it's burnin' heat
Where She stood makin' sure I had something to eat
Tis for the time that She stayed up at night
And took my temperature when I wasn't feelin' right
His for the hard earned money She spent
To keep clothes on my back and try to pay da' rent
Eis every wrinkle I put on Her face
And every worry that I caused when I stayed out late
The last letter R is that She taught me Respect
And for the room up in Heaven that I know She'll get