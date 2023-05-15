Mr. T says no to 'yo mama' jokes in 'Treat Your Mother Right'

Rusty Blazenhoff

"Don't bring anyone's mother into this!" Ain't nobody gonna put down mama on Mr. T's watch! His pro-mom anthem "Treat Your Mother Right" not only demands respects for mothers but has some of them singing back-up. This clip is from his 1984 educational video for kids, "Be Somebody… or Be Somebody's Fool!" (Pee-wee Herman)

What M-O-T-H-E-R stands for, according to Mr. T:

M is for the moan, and the miserable groan
From the pain that She felt when I was born

Ois for the oven with it's burnin' heat
Where She stood makin' sure I had something to eat

Tis for the time that She stayed up at night
And took my temperature when I wasn't feelin' right

His for the hard earned money She spent
To keep clothes on my back and try to pay da' rent

Eis every wrinkle I put on Her face
And every worry that I caused when I stayed out late

The last letter R is that She taught me Respect
And for the room up in Heaven that I know She'll get