Russia's mercenaries in Ukraine willing to sell out

Mercenaries that fail to stay bought have a relatively short life expectancy, so it is very telling that Putin's hired help in Ukraine has started offering to rat him out. The Washington Post shares a story that the Wagner Group was looking for a way out of Bakhmut and willing to sell out the Russians.

Ukrainian officials have said that since January 2023, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner Group and a close ally of Putin, has been in contact with them, sharing information and offering to make deals. Prigozhin has been frustrated with the situation in Ukraine for a while and has been threatening to withdraw his forces, but it is unclear if this is spreading false info or signs of cracks inside the Russian war machine.

WaPo: