These indigenous Irish goats are also adorable firefighters

The groundbreaking project is part of efforts to save Ireland's only indigenous goat breed from extinction.

The Howth Head herd has been deployed to protect the priority heathland habitat and surrounding homes from wildfires, which are seen as an increasing risk because of climate change.

The goats do this by reducing gorse cover and creating natural firebreaks.

"They're just the best animals to do this job. They contain the firebreaks naturally without the need for machinery or pesticides. They're safeguarding this habitat and the homes here," Melissa explains.