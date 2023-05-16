Authorities hunting for mystery person who repaired a large pothole

Cornwall Highways announced it is seeking "persons unknown," who "without consent" poured concrete into a massive pothole that had caused a road to be closed since early April. A spokesperson said, "If information regarding who carried out the works becomes known in the community, I would be grateful if details could be shared."

From The Independent:

The top of Tanhouse Road and Bodmin Hill was reopened temporarily after the unofficial repairs were carried out over the first weekend in May. However, Cornwall Council's roads repair company Cormac has now closed the road again until the official repair can be carried out.

Cornwall Council's roads repair company said drivers will have to wait until June 9 for the repair to happen.