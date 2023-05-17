The trailer for Extraction 2 looks pulse-pounding

Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave, and writer Joe Russo- of the fabulous Russo brothers duo- have reunited with Netflix for a sequel to 2020's hit action flick, Extraction. You can check out the first trailer for Extraction 2 in the video linked above.

After exiting the Marvel cinematic universe, film fans began to speculate what the Russo brothers, who were responsible for shepherding Avengers: Infinity and Avengers: Endgame to massive financial success, would do next. In the immediate aftermath, Joe Russo migrated to Netflix, taking Chris Hemsworth with him for good measure to create a thrilling action film that feels akin to the classic entries in the genre.

To call Extraction a surprise success would be somewhat disingenuous, considering the star power attached, but the film shocked and delighted fans with how brutal its action sequences were. Once the credits for the first film began to roll, a sequel was practically guaranteed. Now, three years later, here we are.