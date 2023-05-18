Borg Cube PC

This extremely greebled PC case would like you to know that resistance is futile, and that your biological and technological distinctiveness will be added to its own.

This Star Trek Borg Cube ATX PC is built as a lower-cost, budget machine, and does not include fiber optic lights, inner light strip system, or clear side panel; it is made of black injection-molded ABS (our regular Borg Cube ATX is made of translucent injection-molded polycarbonate with inner masking). Each Star Trek Borg Cube ATX PC is meticulously handcrafted and assembled in the USA, by our own team here at CherryTree. Case dimensions: 15" x 15" x 15".

The cost of joining the collective is quite steep: the loss of your individuality and free will…and $949.