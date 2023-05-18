The trailer for Creator is gripping

Writer/Director Gareth Edwards and John David Washington both appear to be in top form in the first teaser trailer for their dystopian sci-fi action film, The Creator.

Although the quality of Disney's Star Wars films has been wildly inconsistent, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is widely considered to be one of the most universally loved entries in the Star Wars canon that the House of Mouse produced. By eschewing a jedi centric plot, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story created a taut and compelling experience that easily exceeded every entry in Disney's sequel trilogy. Since 2016, the film's director, Gareth Edwards, has remained quiet in the world of movie-making, at least until today.

In the video linked above, you can take your first look at Edward's return to film in the visually stunning teaser trailer for The Creator. The film centers on a war between humans and robots, featuring a human soldier and an android child caught in the middle of the conflict.