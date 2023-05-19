ChatGPT app for iPhone has arrived

OpenAI has released its long-awaited ChatGPT app for iOS. It's free but only available in the US for the moment. From 9to5mac:

As announced OpenAI in a blog post, ChatGPT for iPhone will offer the same set of features as the web version of the service. This will include ChatGPT Plus support, which lets users subscribe to pay for more advanced versions of the service.

The app will also sync your ChatGPT history across all your devices, including the web. It also includes support for Whisper, OpenAI's open-source speech-recognition system. This integration with Whisper enables voice input for the ChatGPT app on iPhone. The ChatGPT app is also completely ad-free.