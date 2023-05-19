Dead armadillo delays dozens of flights at Florida airport

On Wednesday, an armadillo caused dozens of flight delays at the Orlando International Airport, and the animal wasn't even alive. The armadillo was apparently crossing the tarmac when it was hit and killed. It's not clear whether a plane did the deed or if it was a ground vehicle.

"Following protocol, this meant the temporary closure of the runway," an airport spokesperson told WFTV. "This closure occurred during one of the busiest times of the day at MCO, and its impact was further felt because of routine maintenance and construction on two other runways at the same time, resulting in only one operational runway for approximately 20 minutes."

A total of 43 flights were delayed up to an hour until the Airfield Ops Wildlife Division cleaned up the mess. RIP, airport armadillo.

(Thanks, Florida bureau chief Charles Pescovitz!)