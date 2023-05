A man has been standing at a Maryland school bus stop during drop-off for weeks, brandishing an AR-15 rifle. He says he's there to protest a new gun control law about to go into effect in the state.

Police say what he's doing is legal.

This is exactly how open-carry laws are supposed to work. A good guy with a gun can stand at a school bus stop, but don't worry: if it turns out he's a bad guy with a gun, the children will have 0.8 seconds to react before flesh-ripping ammo fills the air.