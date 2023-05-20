Evidence found for "Celestial Monster" stars 10,000 times larger than the sun

The James Webb Space Telescope has enabled scientists to find evidence of millions of supermassive stars that existed as the universe began. Link to the Live Science article here.

"Born just 440 million years after the Big Bang , the stars could shed light on how our universe was first seeded with heavy elements. Researchers, who dubbed the giant stars "celestial monsters," published their findings May 5 in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics . ""Today, thanks to the data collected by the James Webb Space Telescope , we believe we have found a first clue of the presence of these extraordinary stars," lead study author Corinne Charbonnel , an astronomy professor at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, said in a statement ."

The scientists found unusual proportions of elements in globular clusters, clumps of tightly packed stars, and believe such proportions are evidence of the "celestial monsters" that burned out in the early universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope is an optical telescope in space currently conducting infrared astronomy, looking at the beginnings of the universe.