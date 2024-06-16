Learn about apes from a primatologist

Wired had a primatologist answer people's ape questions from Twitter. If you're looking to learn more about apes, this deep dive covers ape health facts, ape social habits, ape attacks, ape emotions, and so much more.

One of the most important things that the primatologist answers for us is "do apes laugh at farts?". She explains that although apes spend a lot of time farting, they're not very amused by flatulence.

From YouTube:

"Tara Stoinski, chief scientist of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, answers your questions about primates from Twitter. Why do gorillas pound on their chest? How do apes communicate with one another? Why do chimpanzees have wars? Are there social hierarchies within primate groups? Answers to these questions and many more await—it's Ape Support. To learn more about gorillas and how you can help them visit http://gorillafund.org/"

