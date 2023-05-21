The Ephemeral Tattoo Studio provides tattoos that completely fade away after 1-3 years. In the video it's explained that these tattoos are given with a tattoo gun, just like a permanent tattoo. Instead of permanent ink, semi-permanent ink is used. When I first came across an advertisement for this tattoo, I was skeptical because it sounded too good to be true. After watching the video and learning more about how this new technology works, I'm feeling pretty open to trying one out. The tattoo in the video came out beautifully. I'd love to see how it looks as it fades over time. Would you get a semi-permanent tattoo?

