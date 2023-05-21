The Ephemeral Tattoo Studio provides tattoos that completely fade away after 1-3 years. In the video it's explained that these tattoos are given with a tattoo gun, just like a permanent tattoo. Instead of permanent ink, semi-permanent ink is used. When I first came across an advertisement for this tattoo, I was skeptical because it sounded too good to be true. After watching the video and learning more about how this new technology works, I'm feeling pretty open to trying one out. The tattoo in the video came out beautifully. I'd love to see how it looks as it fades over time. Would you get a semi-permanent tattoo?
From Youtube:
"Ephemeral Tattoo is a studio in Brooklyn, New York, that has developed a tattoo ink that will disappear in about nine to 15 months. Insider producer Manuel Silva-Paulus visits the studio to get his very first tattoo by tattoo artist Phil Young. Founders Josh Sakhai, Vandan Shah, and Brennal Pierre spent seven years developing the made-to-fade, biodegradable ink, and have gone through over 50 formulations of the ink. The tattoos are applied by experienced artists who have been trained to use Ephemeral ink. The cost ranges between $175 and $450 depending on the size and complexity of the tattoo. Manny received a discounted media rate to try this treatment for Insider. Ephemeral is taking appointments in Brooklyn and will soon open a location in Los Angeles."