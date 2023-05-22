30 tons of bomb-grade ammonium nitrate vanish from sealed rail car in western US

Thirty tons of the same explosive chemical used by right-wing domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh to blow up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City in 1995 has gone missing from a sealed rail car. McVeigh's bomb, which killed 168 people, used 2.5 tons of the chemical, ammonium nitrate.

Explosive manufacturer Dyno Nobel notified the federal the federal government that the ammonium nitrate disappeared between Wyoming and California sometime in April.

The seals on the car were still intact when the train arrived at its destination. In a statement, Dyno Nobel said, "The initial assessment is that a leak through the bottom gate on the rail car may have developed in transit."

From The New York Times: