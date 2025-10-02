Oakland's sword-wielding "squatter remover" claims "castle doctrine" as cover

Oakland's housing crunch has spawned the "vigilante eviction." Meet ASAP Squatter Removal, the sword-toting outfit utilizing the "castle doctrine" and rapid move-ins to forcibly remove people desperate for housing.

"The average squatter," says James Jacobs, "has no melee experience." No familiarity with katana swords or other bladed weaponry. No training in kendo, iaido, or other martial arts. If anyone knows the typical combat background of a squatter, a person living in a home illegally, it's Jacobs. He runs a company called ASAP Squatter Removal, offering do-it-himself eviction services to property owners throughout the Bay Area.

Jacob feels he is doing righteous work, as in very few instances have squatters been able to take possession of a property under California law by staying for five years. Jacobs relies on another law to enable his para-legal, self-help evictions:

When Jacobs takes on a job, he and his contractors sign temporary leases with the property owner. This move is his secret weapon. Jacobs is a big fan of California's "castle doctrine." The state law says someone has no duty to retreat in defending themselves against an intruder in their home. They can legally use force, even deadly force, to protect themselves — so long as the force used is proportionate to the threat. Without the castle doctrine, "I'd be out of business," Jacobs said. "It's saved my ass." Because he always signs a lease for the properties where he's working, the home is legally "his," Jacobs asserts. And as a legal occupant, he can enter it and use force to defend against "intruders" — squatters. Oaklandside

A lack of affordable housing causes all these issues.

