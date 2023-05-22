Anti-drag queen Marjorie Taylor Greene says reporters may dress in drag — if they are her boyfriend (video)

Republican rules about how to a proud anti-LGBTQ advocate are tricky! For instance, it is not okay for first graders to sing a Dolly Parton song about rainbows, and it's absolutely never okay to dress in drag, unless you are a Republican Congressliar — or, as Marjorie Taylor Greene kindly clarified, if you are a right-wing news anchor.

After Patriot Takes posted a video of Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, dressed like an old woman saying, ""I'm kicking the shoes off. I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good, actually," people might have jumped to the conclusion that the MAGA bigot is also a hypocrite. But Green quickly cleared things up.

"I'm literally lol'ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack," she said. "The left is so stupid."

So now we know. Only Republican politicians and reporters may dress up in drag — anyone else who does it is a groomer and must be labeled a pedophile. Fortunately, we have Georgia's stable genius to clear things up for us! (See tweets, including video, below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn in drag.



Glenn: "I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good actually." pic.twitter.com/ZLIbAhhTbd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 21, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she has a 'boyfriend-exception' for when wearing drag is OK. pic.twitter.com/ZQUGR2p2AF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 22, 2023

Image: Lev Radin / shutterstock.com