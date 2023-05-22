WSJ: Jeffrey Epstein threatened Bill Gates over affair with Russian bridge player

It was never a mystery why Melinda Gates didn't like her husband's association with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but the Wall Street Journal now reports the sharp end of that discord: Epstein "appeared" to threaten Gates with the exposure of an affair, hoping to shake him down. As summarized in another newspaper:

The late paedophile threatened to expose the Microsoft co-founder's supposed affair with Mila Antonova if Mr Gates didn't reimburse him for tuition costs that Epstein had initially covered for the woman to attend a software coding school, the Wall Street Journal reported. Epstein blackmailed Mr Gates in the form of an email in 2017 after he failed to convince the world's fourth richest man to join a multibillion-dollar charity fund that he attempted to set up with JPMorgan Chase.

The Gates Foundation confirms it:

"Mr Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr Gates," a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation told the Journal.

If he tried to do it to Gates he succeeded in doing it to others.