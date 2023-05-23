App alerts you when your fly is down. It knows.

Guy Dupont is doing the Lord's work. If the Lord's work means developing an app that alerts you when your fly is open.

This software engineer has designed "smart pants" with a sensor that's integrated into the fly, connecting the zipper pull with a magnet. When the sensor, communicating with a device in the pocket, detects an unzipped state, it sends a "Wifly" notification to the wearer's smartphone.

Dupont writes that it started off as a "speedrun product" suggested by a friend who wanted "pants that detect when your fly is down for too long and send you a notification." Mission accomplished. (Neatorama)

If you know me, you know one of my favorite things to do is speedrun product ideas from my friends. One requested "Pants that detect when your fly is down for too long and send you a notification". Currently seeking investors. pic.twitter.com/Mz3IDnCLaG — Guy Dupont (@gvy_dvpont) May 23, 2023