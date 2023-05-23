Driver who smashed into White House security barriers was carrying a Nazi flag (video)

Last night, Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, crashed a rental box truck into security barriers at Lafayette Square next to the White House. Apparently investigators found a Nazi swastika flag with the truck. From Politico:

Kandula was taken into custody by Secret Service and Park Police officers shortly after, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. He is also facing charges of destruction of federal property, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and trespassing.

Video from CNN affiliate WUSA shows a Park Police officer taking inventory of the U-Haul truck and packing up several pieces of evidence, including a Nazi flag.