Gogol Bordello, Jello Biafra, and others collaborate on Ukraine charity single 'United Strike Back'



Ukrainian punk group, Gogol Bordello, has joined forces with ex-Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra and a lineup of punk and hardcore veterans for their charity single "United Strike Back." Among the all-star ensemble are Green Day's Tre Cool, Fugazi's Joe Lally, Ministry's Monte Pittman, Agnostic Front's Roger Miret, Kazka's Oleksandra "Sasha" Zaritska, and Puzzled Panther. This collective of musical legends rallied to express their solidarity with Ukrainian freedom fighters.

In a statement, Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hütz emphasized the punk and hardcore community's unwavering support for a "friend in trouble," especially when the friend in question is an entire nation.

"Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters."

The song's proceeds are slated for Kind Deeds, a charity that helps injured Ukrainian soldiers with prosthetics and rehabilitation services.