DeSantis's Twitter campaign launch suffers rapid unscheduled disassembly

Florida governor Ron DeSantis was supposed to launch his presidential campaign on Twitter this evening in a conversation with Elon Musk, but technical problems repeatedly silenced the online event and after 20 minutes it was reportedly shut down. As of 6:45 p.m., though, it has relaunched and you may listen to DeSantis nasally complaining about mask mandates.

Twitter repeatedly crashed as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was set to make his presidential announcement over Twitter Spaces with the site's new owner Elon Musk. Over 300,000 people tuned in, but the app was struggling to load or crashing for others.

A festival of pervasive incompetence. Musk seemed to have mics set up wrong, causing feedback when he spoke: the most hackneyed narrative trope available to illustrate social awkwardness and technical ineptitude.