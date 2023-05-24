Drew Carey, lunchtime hero for striking writers

The year was 2007. Drew Carey had a successful, widely-beloved sitcom and his writers went on strike, seeking better wages and residuals on this new platform called "internet." In a show of solidarity with his comedy cousins, Drew graciously agreed to buy lunch at Bob's Big Boy in Toluca Lake for any striking writer who showed his or her WGA card, tip included, for the duration of the strike.

Cut to 2023, and Drew, now the widely beloved host of The Price is Right, has renewed his offer, and expanded it. Striking writers can show their WGA card at Bob's Big Boy in Toluca Lake, or at Swingers on Beverly Blvd, just blocks from where TPIR shoots and, one assumes, Drew has lunch sometimes. Before or after a shift of walking in circles, soliciting honks, and catching up with other writers, a good, hot, free meal is very welcome.

This is the kind of Good Egg behavior that people remember, that promotes solidarity among people struggling to make a living in the arts, and that gets one described as "widely beloved" on sometimes cynical directories of wonderful things.