Kenneth Anger, experimental filmmaker and occultist, RIP

Kenneth Anger, the groundbreaking experimental filmmaker and occultist, has died. He was 96. Anger's visionary approach and integration of magick into his life and work is best embodied by Invocation of My Demon Brother (1969) and Lucifer Rising (1972). Those films and others melded the surreal style of early filmmakers Georges Méliès and the Lumière brothers with the the teachings of Aleister Crowley, amplified by the psychedelia of the era. Anger's films were a major influence on David Lynch, Anger was also the author of the Hollywood Babylon books, collecting rumors Anger gathered about the high weirdness of Tinsel Town. From the New York Times:

Mr. Anger embodied the love-hate relationship between underground art and mass culture. Few other avant-garde filmmakers borrowed so liberally or so subversively from popular iconography. And with his sensuous, mystical imagery and pioneering use of pop soundtracks, perhaps none saw their work so readily absorbed back into the mainstream[…]

He was intrigued by the interplay of ancient myths and pop culture. Several of his films simultaneously portray and enact rituals, using sound and editing to create trance-like, incantatory works, such as "Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome" (1954), which depicts a party whose guests are dressed as pagan deities. Mr. Anger likened the making of a movie to the casting of a spell.