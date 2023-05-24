Woman bare-handedly rescues stunned hawk from screen door

@amburrrae I guess you could say that we had a pretty interesting morning walk. I looked up& saw two little birds bugging him. He tried to swoop down & land on the telephone pole. Unfortunately, he missed and hit the front screen door. #hawk #FYP #Nature ♬ original sound – Amburr

Returning from her morning stroll, San Diego TikToker, Amburr, watched a hawk collide into her home's screen door, getting its talons entangled. Using her bare hands, this brave woman wasted no time helping the stunned raptor get its meaty legs unstuck. Lucky for us, she also recorded the rescue.

Remarkably, her dog just observed the rescue quietly on the porch steps, without making a sound.