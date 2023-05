In the early 1990s, the TV show Bill Nye the Science Guy featured music videos that transformed pop hits into science-themed parodies. The songs included "Crust" by Magmadonna (a play on Madonna's "Vogue"), "Let's Talk About Stress" by Stress N' Tension (Salt-N-Pepa), The Lunatics' "Moon Cycle" ("Bicycle Race" by Queen), and dozens more.

Below is the first entry in the series, Nyevana's "Smells Like Air Pressure."

(via Digg)