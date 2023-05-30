Beauty pageant chaos: husband goes ballistic, smashes winner's crown on the floor

Mark Frauenfelder

Chaos at Brazil's Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023! When Emannuelly Belini was crowned the winner at the beauty contest, runner-up Nathally Becker's husband leaped on stage, grabbed the crown from the presenter, and threw it on the ground. He then grabbed Becker's hair and pulled her offstage.

From Raw Story:

Event organizers issued a statement confirming that Belini was the winner and condemning Becker's husband's actions and announcing that he'd be facing legal action in connection with the incident.

Watch the action here: