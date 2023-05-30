Beauty pageant chaos: husband goes ballistic, smashes winner's crown on the floor

Chaos at Brazil's Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023! When Emannuelly Belini was crowned the winner at the beauty contest, runner-up Nathally Becker's husband leaped on stage, grabbed the crown from the presenter, and threw it on the ground. He then grabbed Becker's hair and pulled her offstage.

From Raw Story:

Event organizers issued a statement confirming that Belini was the winner and condemning Becker's husband's actions and announcing that he'd be facing legal action in connection with the incident.

Watch the action here: