Bizarre: Woman brings corpse to bank to co-sign, trying to fool banker into giving her $3,000 (video)

A woman in Brazil thought she could get away with wheeling her dead "uncle" into a bank to sign away his money. Propping his head up with one hand while spotting a pen in his other hand, she told the corpse that if it didn't cooperate, it would have to go to the hospital.

"Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign," she urged the corpse in front of a teller at the Rio De Janeiro bank. "If you don't sign it, there's no way. I can't sign for you."

The concerned bank teller kept commenting on how "Uncle Paolo" did not look well, but the woman insisted it was "just how he is." (See morbid video below, posted by Mike Sington, if you dare.)

It turns out, the man — later identified as 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga — had been dead for hours, according to the Daily Beast. And the woman, Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes — who may or may not have been his niece — is suspected of trying to steal $3,000 from his bank account in the form of a loan.

Suspicious bank employees called the police, and the woman was arrested and "charged with attempted theft by fraud and abuse of a corpse."

WARNING: Although the corpse's face is blurred out, the following video might be too grotesque for some viewers.

"He's very pale." Woman wheels a dead body into a bank, tries to get him to sign off on a loan in her name pic.twitter.com/d7XPP8CDnj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 17, 2024

