Anti-Trans legislator is schooled on his ignorance and cruelty

The Missouri House of Representatives was the stage for a fantastic display of one lawmaker refusing to let another's transphobic bills go unaddressed. Democrat Peter Merideth pretty much took anti-trans Republican majority floor leader Jonathan Patterson by the ear and yelled the truth at him.

This is six minutes worth watching, however, Patterson displays the usual lack of understanding the GOP achieves before moving forward with their hateful legislation. His refusal to listen eventually tires Merideth out.

TYT: