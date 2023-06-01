New Milli Vanilli documentary looks at the rise and fall of the cancelled lip-syncing duo

There's a new feature-length documentary coming about Milli Vanilli, the disgraced German-French R&B duo who rose to fame in the late '80s and early '90s, only to be brought down by an infamous lip-syncing scandal. The film delves into the dramatic narrative behind their international hit "Girl You Know It's True" and their consequent fallout.

Milli Vanilli tells the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who became fast friends during their youth in Germany. With Rob coming from a broken home and Fabrice having left an abusive household, they shared a similar upbringing, as well as a future goal: to become famous superstars. In a few short years, their dreams came true. Their first album went platinum six times in 1989, and their hit Girl You Know It's True sold over 30 million singles worldwide. Rob and Fab became the world's most popular pop duo in 1990. However, their ascension to success came with a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing.

Milli Vanilli will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 10 before launching on Paramount+ this fall.

