Jim McDowell and Bill Poncher's Rip City Skates has been the go-to shop for your first deck, fast bearings, or a cool t-shirt since I was in pre-school. This documentary, directed by Daniel Pappas and produced by Chris Candy, Sam Sweet, and Rick Darge is an absolute pleasure.

Eric Dressen's story about the shop and the role it played in kids lives on the Westside bring back so many memories.

