Georgia gun shop owner quits after too many mass shootings: "I just can't."

A 43-year-old gun shop owner in Georgia is shutting down his store, saying he can no longer sell weapons in good conscience. He says both the Nashville elementary school mass shooting in March and the Atlanta hospital mass shooting in May were the "final straws."

And after someone came into his gun shop six weeks ago wanting to buy 4,000 rounds, he told NBC News he knew he was making the right decision. "I just can't," he said.

"I'm not against the second amendment. But just with my conscience, I can't sell it, because I don't know who it's going to affect and hurt," Jon Waldman, who opened his shop near Atlanta in 2021, said. "That's what eats at me … If it can happen, it's only a matter of time until it does happen."

Although Waldman said he doesn't feel guilty — he only sells to "law-abiding citizens" — he said he doesn't have control over where those guns end up, and "that's what eats at me."

From NBC: