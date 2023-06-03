Trippy TV returns with The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel

Ready to journey back to the psychedelic land of giant anthropomorphic hats? Lidsville and other fantastical shows will be available digitally for the first time with The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel. The streaming platform is a collaboration with Cineverse who will manage, operate, and remaster the catalog.
We can look forward to revisiting cherished kids' series from the '70s and '80s like H.R. Pufnstuf, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, The Lost Saucer, and Far Out Space Nuts. The channel will also showcase seasons 1 and 2 of The Krofft Supershow — not seen since their original broadcast in the mid-70s — as well as unedited versions of Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Wonderbug, Dr. Shrinker, Bigfoot and Wildboy, and Magic Mongo.
The platform will also feature segments from The Krofft Super Star Hour's Horror Hotel, Lost Island, and The Bay City Rollers, alongside a selection of surprise releases.
How the Krofft brothers got their start, from their bio:
Sid & Marty first came on the scene when they immigrated from Montreal to New York City with their father, Peter Krofft. Sid Krofft (born July 30, 1929) had taken to puppeteering at an early age. This love for puppeteering would eventually lead him to his first job working for the Ringling Brothers Circus where he was billed as "the world's youngest puppeteer". Marty Krofft (born April 9, 1937) began his career doing several odd jobs including a Ford car dealership. He had worked on and off with Puppets alongside Sid, but he everything would change when the brothers decided to do the world's first adult only puppet show Les Poupées de Paris. The success of this show would take them to new heights.