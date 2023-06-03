Trippy TV returns with The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel

Ready to journey back to the psychedelic land of giant anthropomorphic hats? Lidsville and other fantastical shows will be available digitally for the first time with The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel. The streaming platform is a collaboration with Cineverse who will manage, operate, and remaster the catalog.

We can look forward to revisiting cherished kids' series from the '70s and '80s like H.R. Pufnstuf, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, The Lost Saucer, and Far Out Space Nuts. The channel will also showcase seasons 1 and 2 of The Krofft Supershow — not seen since their original broadcast in the mid-70s — as well as unedited versions of Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Wonderbug, Dr. Shrinker, Bigfoot and Wildboy, and Magic Mongo.

The platform will also feature segments from The Krofft Super Star Hour's Horror Hotel, Lost Island, and The Bay City Rollers, alongside a selection of surprise releases.

How the Krofft brothers got their start, from their bio: