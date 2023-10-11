This "Land of the Lost" retrospective features a fantastic interview

Sid and Marty Krofft are responsible for some of the most amazing television we will ever experience. My favorite of their stunning programs has always been Land of the Lost.

The show's theme song has been stuck in my head since I first heard it, and the outro must be the greatest ever broadcast. The world-building was incredible: Sleestak, Pakuni, the pylons, Dopey, and the other dinosaurs all stacked up to create an amazing playground for the Marshall family. The incredible actors behind brother and sister Will and Holly, Wesley Eure, and Kathy Coleman are interviewed in this video. It is wonderful to see them together and hear to their stories.

Follow Sid Krofft on Instagram, his feed is full of treats! I named my dog Electra after one of their other programs.