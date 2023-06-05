Cornel West is running for President

Cornel West has just announced he's running for President. The professor, public intellectual, philosopher, political activist, sociocultural critic, and actor posted this statement on Twitter today:

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People's Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all! Join the movement at http://CornelWest24.com!!

Over on his campaign website, he further explains:

I am running for truth and justice and as a candidate for president of the United States in the People's Party. I want to reintroduce America to the best of itself – the dignity, courage, and creativity of precious everyday people. Join our movement for priceless poor and working people of all colors here and abroad.

He also outlines his platform and the policies he'll forward:

Create True Democracy: Clean out government corruption and create a true democracy. Get money out of politics and ban corporate lobbying. Enact term limits in Congress and switch to hand-counted paper ballots. Revitalize Our Economy: Guarantee quality education, housing, a living wage, and paid leave to all. Curb inflation, support unions, and expand Social Security. Fix our infrastructure and forgive all student debt. Medicare for All: Guarantee health care to all like every other major country on Earth. Ensure comprehensive care including dental, vision, hearing, mental, substance abuse, and long-term. Lower drug prices and abolish medical debt End the Wars: Bring our troops home and invest those trillions of war dollars into American communities. Support veterans, stop all foreign military aid, close the bases, disband NATO, and ban nuclear weapons globally. Expand Civil Liberties: Guarantee equal rights to all Americans. Restore free speech, press freedoms, and net neutrality. End surveillance, the drug war, and mass incarceration. Protect choice, stop CBDCs, regulate AI, and break up Big Tech. Protect the Environment: Clean up pollution in our food, water and air. Tackle climate change and shift to regenerative agriculture. Remove oil and gas subsidies, end drilling on public lands, and invest in clean energy.

I have to say I'm shocked, but in a really excited way. I'll totally get behind Dr. West for President! Who's with me?