This embroidery art perfectly captures the look of glass, metallics, and more

This embroidery art, by an artist based in East Yorkshire, UK, named Lucy, aka "Peacocks and Pinecones," is absolutely mind blowing. On her Instagram, the artist describes her work as:

Contemporary hand stitched photorealistic embroidery.

The pieces somehow capture the exact look of glass, liquids, metallics, plastic, and more—it's really hard to convince myself that they're made of thread!

I think my favorite is the "Love Balloon," but honestly, they are all incredibly impressive. To see more, check out the Peacocks and Pinecones website.