Here's our first look at the gameplay for Mortal Kombat 1



The second golden age of fighting games is at hand. With the launch of Street Fighter 6, the relatively niche fighting game community has now taken center stage in the world of video games. Well, Street Fighter 6 was in the limelight last week. Diablo 4 is currently the new belle of the ball.

During its second day of release, Street Fighter 6 broke a record for the most concurrent players of a fighting game on Steam. With 70,000 players online at once, doubling the previous record, it's safe to say that Street Fighter 6 has reached beyond the confines of the fighting game community and into the mainstream.

Hopefully, some of the new fans that Street Fighter 6 brought to the fighting game genre will stick around until September, as the hotly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release. In the video linked above, you can check out our first glimpse of gameplay for the fighting game community's biggest and bloodiest title.