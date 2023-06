For many fans of Atlus' life-simulator-slash-JRPG series, Persona 3 represents the absolute pinnacle- and it seems the developers have gotten the message. A trailer for a full remake of the game was revealed prematurely on their Instagram and promptly taken down, but was naturally snagged and reuploaded even in that brief window. It's anyone's guess when the game will be properly revealed, but until then gamers can take solace in the knowledge that it is coming.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5d — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) June 8, 2023