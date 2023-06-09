The Venture Bros are back with the new trailer for Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

You can't keep a good Venture brother down.

If we're being honest, HBO Max's transition to MAX has been something of a catastrophe on every level. Whether it's the streaming service's user interface or the negative publicity it's garnered since its launch, MAX has faced an uphill battle since its inception.

Let's take MAX's polarizing name to one side and focus on the controversy surrounding how the streaming service sloppily chose to credit its various creators under one bracket instead of using their specific jobs. And, of course, you can't ignore the "pay your writers" that Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav encountered during a commencement speech at Boston University.

Long story short, MAX needs a win right now. And if the trailer for the new Venture Bros. movie, Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, is as good as the actual flick it's advertising, MAX is going to score big with this one.