By the way, Mike Pence announced his presidential candidacy last week

It must be rough to be Mike "Conversion Therapy Is Good, Actually" Pence. You spend four years of your life playing second fiddle to the most unhinged politician in recent memory only for him to denounce you the second he's out of office and set his legion of cultists on you. Then, when you try to get out of his shadow and establish your own special brand of religious zealotry-fueled hate as a presidential candidate, your big announcement amounts to four thousand likes on Twitter and a resounding "meh", even from your own voter base.
Must feel bad to be a footnote under Donald Trump's name for the rest of history.