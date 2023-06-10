By the way, Mike Pence announced his presidential candidacy last week

It must be rough to be Mike "Conversion Therapy Is Good, Actually" Pence. You spend four years of your life playing second fiddle to the most unhinged politician in recent memory only for him to denounce you the second he's out of office and set his legion of cultists on you. Then, when you try to get out of his shadow and establish your own special brand of religious zealotry-fueled hate as a presidential candidate, your big announcement amounts to four thousand likes on Twitter and a resounding "meh", even from your own voter base.

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

Must feel bad to be a footnote under Donald Trump's name for the rest of history.