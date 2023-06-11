The "Hitch Hiker's Depot" in 1939 was a bench under a sign at a gas station

In 1939, the owner of this gas station set up a waiting bench for hitchhikers. The sign above the bench let passing cars know that this is where they could pick up someone waiting to hitch a ride.

The photo, featuring three women waiting patiently with suitcases, looks like a joke by today's safety standards. Although the attitude towards hitchhiking has clearly changed (for good reason), this photo will always be an incredible piece of history. I hope someone, somewhere, has that sign hanging in their home.

