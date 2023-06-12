Hundreds of vampires discovered in mass grave

Road workers in Luzino, Poland uncovered a startling find on Kościelna Street adjacent to a church: more than 400 human skeletons that had been decapitated. WTF? Researchers believe this to be a mass grave for vampires. Don't worry too much though, these bloodsuckers lived more than 200 years ago and had been decapitated to prevent them from coming back to bite us.

"We discovered examples of belief in the dead returning from the grave, which could only be stopped by decapitation," Maciej Stromski, who is leading the excavation, told Nadmorski24.pl.

From the New York Post: