James Gunn states that his DCU will not use AI art in animation

According to Comic Book Resources, James Gunn assures fans that the DCU will not use AI art in animation. Back in 2018, when conversations around the implementation of AI started to enter the mainstream, most people imagined that artificial intelligence would render manual labor jobs utterly irrelevant in the coming years. And while that prognosis still seems entirely likely, AI's effect on the field of creative endeavor has hit the world of art and entertainment like a baseball bat to the face.
Almost overnight, AI began to chip away at creative professions by offering high-quality work produced in seconds. At the time of writing this piece, the Writer's Guild of America is still on strike, hoping to enforce restrictions on studios' use of AI programs, among other requests. Similarly, illustrators have started to band together in solidarity to entice prospective employers away from the use of AI art. Thankfully, it seems like James Gunn's DCU will stand on the side of human creativity.
DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that no artificial intelligence (AI) would be used in any of their upcoming DC Universe animated projects.
After a DC fan speculated on Twitter that the voice roles in Creature Commandos, as well as other DCU animated projects, would be AI-generated from a licensed sound bank of the actor's voice, Gunn chimed in with a simple, yet effective, "No way." While AI has been used in major blockbuster franchises like Star Wars, Gunn has made it clear that he has no plans on using the technology in the DCU. Instead, all DCU actors will portray their respective characters in live-action and record dialogue for any animated project that features their character.