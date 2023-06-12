James Gunn states that his DCU will not use AI art in animation

According to Comic Book Resources, James Gunn assures fans that the DCU will not use AI art in animation. Back in 2018, when conversations around the implementation of AI started to enter the mainstream, most people imagined that artificial intelligence would render manual labor jobs utterly irrelevant in the coming years. And while that prognosis still seems entirely likely, AI's effect on the field of creative endeavor has hit the world of art and entertainment like a baseball bat to the face.

Almost overnight, AI began to chip away at creative professions by offering high-quality work produced in seconds. At the time of writing this piece, the Writer's Guild of America is still on strike, hoping to enforce restrictions on studios' use of AI programs, among other requests. Similarly, illustrators have started to band together in solidarity to entice prospective employers away from the use of AI art. Thankfully, it seems like James Gunn's DCU will stand on the side of human creativity.