Mary Tyler MooreHawk is a mind-bending graphic novel from Eisner Award nominee Dave Baker

In a collision of Jonny Quest and Infinite Jest, Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Dave Baker presents his latest creation: the graphic novel Mary Tyler MooreHawk. This po-mo mystery and pop culture love letter will be released by Top Shelf Productions in February 2024.

Mary Tyler MooreHawk is not your average graphic novel. Described as half graphic novel, half postmodern prose mystery, this book will take readers on a journey through multiple formats and dimensions. Baker himself explains it as a retro-futurist palimpsest blurring the boundaries of fiction and reality.

The story revolves around Mary Tyler MooreHawk, an obscure comic book character who saved the world from a dimension-hopping megalomaniac. Journalist Dave Baker becomes engrossed in the mysteries surrounding the character and her abrupt cancellation after only nine episodes. To his astonishment, he discovers that the reclusive genius behind Mary Tyler MooreHawk shares his name, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Leigh Walton, Senior Editor of Top Shelf Productions, draws comparisons to renowned works like Mark Z. Danielewski's House of Leaves and David Foster Wallace's Infinite Jest for their use of footnotes to create intricate layers of storytelling and setting. Mary Tyler MooreHawk explores the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry, delving into how intellectual property is transformed into comics and cartoons, often at the expense of the creators.

Early praise for Mary Tyler MooreHawk has included E.M. Rauch, creator of Buckaroo Banzai, hailing the character as America's new sweetheart and media darling, while Bryan Talbot, creator of The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, describes the book as a psychedelic odyssey bursting with surreal invention.

Mary Tyler MooreHawk will be available for purchase worldwide on February 13, 2024, at all major book and comic retailers. To stay updated on all of Dave Baker's work, follow him on Twitter and Instagram for more information and behind-the-scenes insights into this unique, forthcoming graphic novel.