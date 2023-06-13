Conservative conference declares women to be the root of all evil, demands they give up hope (and their bodies)

TurningPoint USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit sounds like a horror show. Speakers ranging from Candace Owens to Marjorie Taylor Green were there to tell women to give up on hopes of being whomever they want or to live their lives to their fullest. I don't understand how this helps convince conservative women. I thought cults indoctrinated people by making things sound attractive and welcoming on the inside. Their reality sounds like hell on earth.

Jezebel points out the conference primarily consisted of career-working women telling women not to work, and if they do it is the end of America and American-ism. The conference's host, Alex Clark, suggested women forego any ideas of self and make babies after finding a husband. Birth control was also discussed as verboten. It seems like the role of women in TPUSA's version of society is well-defined.

These are the same people whose definition of a "man" is a jackass with a tiki torch.

